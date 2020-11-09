Girls on the Run needs you to run in their 5K, virtually

Great business ideas are hard to come by and when you have one, it's important to protect it by making sure you have the right people on your team. That's exactly what Walter Portz did when the loss of his mother, Helen, led him to want to help others experiencing loss through the process. He found that attorney, Alex Halbach, at the Cutler Law Firm in Sioux Falls was the right person to help him turn his idea into a business called, "Helen's Plan". We have his story in today's Cutler Business Beat.

