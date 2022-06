Have you bought your dad something for Father’s Day yet? We understand if you haven’t because its so hard to know where to start? After all, he already has the perfect child, so what else could you possibly get him? If you’re looking for a few ideas stay-at-home-dad Charlie O’Hara has a couple of ideas so we can make sure that we’re making dad’s life better with the gift we select.

Behind the scenes with Charlie O’Hara and Brittany Kaye