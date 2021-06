SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Sioux Falls School District is gearing up for the 2021/2022 school year, and Assistant Superintendent Teresa Boysen says the system is preparing for 2,000 new kindergarteners to enter the district's 23 elementary schools.

This comes as a report from the Associated Press shows that across the nation districts are hiring kindergarten teachers in anticipation of a surge of incoming children who have been kept back from starting school last year due to the pandemic.