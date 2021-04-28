Ghosting and the conflict avoidance generation

Ghosting it’s not just dating anymore.. Employers across the country are beginning to notice this trend among some members of Generation Z–the people just starting out in the working world. In fact, you could say the “Z” stands for Zero. Zip. Zilch. Wendy Alexander is a talent scout and she knows what a struggle it can be for employers looking for good workers these days. One recruiting firm found that more than a quarter of Millenials, people age 23 to 38 years old, have disappeared–or ghosted– their employers without a word.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!