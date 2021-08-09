Remember when cupcakes were all the rage in the early 2000s? They were dubbed the dessert to serve and were suddenly found everywhere. Well, the new cupcake of 2021 is the Macaron– a cousin of the macaroon which is a lumpy, coconut-based cookie. Mascarons are light and airy…and high maintenance. In fact, one chef refers to them as the Gwyneth Paltrow of desserts.
Our next guest is definitely not high maintenance. Molly Hill is a Baking and Pastry Instructor at CTE. She’s joining us today to show us how to create the perfect feet for your macarons. And tomorrow we’re going to show you some options for how to fill them.
Getting your feet in the door for the perfect macaron
