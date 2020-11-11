Getting to the heart of adoption

Becoming a parent means so much more than giving birth to a child. It means a child entering your life, and choosing to take an active role in their lives. It means showing them the amazing things the world has to offer, and helping them realize their own potential. Unfortunately, there are children around the world that weren’t born to parents that are able to do these things.

Beth Hughes is the Adoption Supervisor with Heart To Heart Adoptions.

She lets us know what we can do to support those going through the adoption process. Especially now, during Adoption Awareness Month.