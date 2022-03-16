What’s your go-to morning beverage? Maybe you’re the kind of person who won’t leave the house without a glass of orange juice, or the first thing you do when you wake up is slam back a glass of water? Or maybe you have to have a cup of coffee before speaking to anyone. If you’re the latter, we’ve got some great news. We were joined by Ryan McCarthy, the Director of Marketing for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center-Convention Center, and Brett Quall, the Executive Director of The Community Outreach. They joined us on set today to give us a sneak peek into their brew-ti-ful event, The Dakota Coffee Festival.