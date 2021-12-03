Getting the perfectly trained pup

Let’s face it, puppies can turn your life upside down. From needing to go out in the middle of the night, to chewing anything they can get their paws–and their teeth– on. I’ve learned in the last 8 months with Hugo that puppy’s can be very naughty. So today we’re being joined by Morgan Webber from Lucky Pup Adventures who has a few tricks of the trade that will have your pup on– maybe not their best, but better– behavior. Or, at least get them to stop chewing on and stealing the roll of toilet paper.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!