You met Sophie Daly’s husband, Brady, earlier this week when Ashley Thompson tested them on how well they know each other after 18 months of marriage. One thing Sophie does know is that sometimes they can interfere with each other’s healthy living goals when one of them decides to order a pizza and the other wants to have a salad for dinner. Bri and Josh Fiedler are the owners of Be Well Company. They say your significant other can play a significant role in your pursuit of healthiness. So they’re here with some tips to help get the person traveling alongside you in life, to also stay alongside you in eating less and moving more.