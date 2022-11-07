Have you already started scheduling all those holiday events for this year? You know, the kids’ holiday concerts at school, the office Christmas party, and menu planning for the big feasts with the family? It can be a lot, even if you started all that planning early.

That’s something Jessica Veenis is prepared to help you with. No, she isn’t going to handle all the to-do’s on your list for you. But as a Profile Plan Health Coach, she does have the know-how to help you stick to your goals to live healthier–even when the holiday hustle hits.

She joined us to explain how a Profile Plan coach can help you set smarter goals and even get a workout in when you start to feel worked over this time of year.

Get a head start on the holidays by scheduling your free health consultation with a certified Profile health coach. Simply go online at ProfilePlan.com. With 64 locations across the U-S, you’re certain to find a Profile near you. If you’d rather do your consultation virtually, that’s also a great option that is available. During your consultation, you will be matched with an easy-to-follow, custom nutrition plan based on your preferences, dietary restrictions, medical conditions, and goals. Get started on the Profile Plan today. Now is the perfect time to find a certified health coach online or in-person to get matched with a custom meal plan, discuss your health and weight loss goals and learn how Profile can help you. Simply go online or stop by in person at one of the 3 Sioux Falls locations. It’s your first step to start building a custom plan that will give you life-changing results!