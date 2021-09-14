Get your zen on at Sanford International’s Sunrise Yoga

If you think PGA golf tournaments are only about the golfers, the greens and the gallery of spectators, an event that’s taking part of this year’s Sanford International is going to change your mind. In fact, I recently got a chance to preview the event with Revolution Yoga and Cycle Owner & Instructor, Braden Bradfield. Get ready to get your zen on!

If you’d like to take part in the Sunrise Yoga or any of the action during the 2021 Sanford International Golf Tournament, the events take place starting Monday, September 13th through Sunday, September 19th. The course will only be open to spectators from Thursday through Sunday. You can get tickets and find out more information online at sanfordinternational.com.

And don’t forget to join the yogis on the 18th green at 7:30 AM on Sunday, September 19th for Sunrise Yoga at Minnehaha Country Club. Sunrise yoga and Sunday grounds access to the Sanford International is FREE for the first 100 participants.