How does a shiny new boat sound for summer? Maybe you’re already planning a fun family getaway at a great camp up north? Or is one of those professional fisherman holding the secret that stands between you and that 24-inch brown trout? If we haven’t gotten your interest yet, we have no doubt that something at this weekend’s Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show will hook you for a weekend on the wild side. Bruce Belanger, stopped by to tell us all about this weekend’s Sportsmen’s Show and explain why he is going to be spending the weekend wielding an axe and chainsaw. This year’s Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show features more than 200 vendors, seminars with fishing pro’s, a live trout pond, a Kids’ Fishing Workshop, boats, campers and trailers, and that’s just to name a few of the things that will be going on this weekend at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.

2022 Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show pros you’ll hear from

There are a just a couple of hours left before the 2022 Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show opens it’s doors to a weekend of fun! The show runs from 5 PM to 9 PM tonight. And begins at Noon on Friday until 9 PM. Saturday hours are 10 AM to 9 PM. And Sunday the show is open from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Event ticket information

You can get your tickets now on the website siouxfallssportshow.com. Tickets are $10 for adults and $2.50 for kids ages six to 12. Kids five and under are free. And don’t forget to print that $1 off coupon and show it at the door.