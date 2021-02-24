Get your tickets to the Sioux Empire Home Show this weekend!

It takes a special kind of person to start their own business--especially when there is no other business like it in town. And while you'd probably expect that the person willing to take that risk would be a seasoned business professional with years of managing or working under their belt. Well, let's just say that the person you're going to meet in today's Cutler Business Beat doesn't fit the mold or the stereotypes you might have about small business owners. As you are about to see when Ashley Thompson recently sat down with her, Dakotah Jordan is all about breaking the mold.

Dakotah Yoga is a Pop-Up studio of sorts that extends the life practice of yoga outside of four walls. They host weekly classes throughout Sioux Falls. You can find out more about the types of classes and where you can join them on their website at dakotahyoga.com. Dakota Yoga aims to inspire you to continue your journey towards your best self, on and off your yoga mat.