Get your tickets to the Sioux Empire Home Show this weekend!

Brad Mair is this year’s Sioux Empire Home Show Co-Chair. He’s joining us today to tell us more about what you can expect to see at this weekend’s big event and what trends are expected to be popular this year.
You’ll find all the fun and great ideas for your home at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena this Friday through Sunday. Head online to hbasiouxempire.com for complete show information. You can also get 1 dollar off the regular admission ticket price by printing the coupon at the home show website at hbasiouxempire.com and showing that you like @hbasiouxempire on Facebook when purchasing your tickets at the Arena Ticket Box Office.