Get your tickets to the 8th annual Kentucky Derby Raffle benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota

For the first time in 75 years, the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs has been postponed due to Covid-19 Pandemic. The Kentucky Derby will now take place on Saturday, September 5th, 2020. You’ll have a chance to win a trip for six to this historic event while also supporting our local Ronald McDonald Houses. The event benefiting RMHC will be held virtually on Thursday, August 13th 2020 on Facebook live.

Each raffle ticket is $100. You can purchase one or several. Each ticket gives you a chance to win. Email jarend@rmhcsodak.org for tickets.

