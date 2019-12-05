Get your tickets to the 23rd Annual Christmas at the Cathedral

Mark Conzemius is the producer and director of the annual event and Dan Goeller is the music director and conductor. They’re here to tell us more about this year’s theme: “Light of the World” and the story behind this year’s production.

2019 Christmas At The Cathedral has 6 performances between Thursday, December 19th and Sunday, December 22nd at The Cathedral of St. Joseph. Tickets start at $39 and are available at all Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores.

If you don’t happen to catch the performance of Christmas at the Cathedral in person. KELOLAND TV will be presenting a special encore of the performances during a special broadcast on Christmas Day beginning at 6:30 PM.