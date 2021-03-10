Get your tickets to the 2021 Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show

Joining us are two of the event’s biggest attractions, Hall of Fame Angler, Ted Takasaki and Lou Ann Best who brought along Twiggy the water skiing squirrel. They’re here to tell us about this year’s big show and tell us when and where you can find their special presentations this weekend.

You will find all the fun starting tomorrow night at 5 at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center. Whether you’re in the market for a new boat or R-V, or are just thinking about finally being able to take a vacation this summer, you can find complete event details online at siouxfallssportshow.com.

Tickets for this year’s Sportsmen’s Show are just $10 for Adults; $2.50 for kids ages 6 to 12 years old. And kids 5 and under get in free. Don’t forget to head to the website to print the $1 off coupon for each person planning to attend.