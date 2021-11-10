Get your tickets to the 13th Annual Dakota Angler Ice Institute

Todd Heitkamp is the owner of Dakota Angler which is sponsoring the Ice Institute this weekend. And Shantel Wittstruck is a presenter at the event. It’s a 3-day event that can get you ready for the upcoming ice fishing season, which is as much about camaraderie and getting in a little recreation during the frigid winter months, as it is about the sport of fishing.

Dakota Angler isn’t all about the ice, they’ve got great fishing resources for you year-round. Check out their website at dakotaangler.com and you’ll be linked to the latest fishing report, shopping for the latest in fishing gear, and you can even buy your fishing license through Dakota Angler. The store is located at 1120 East Benson Road in Sioux Falls and they’re open seven days a week and are ready to listen to your fish story anytime.

With more than 100 vendors, this is your best opportunity to check out the latest in ice fishing gear, including portable and permanent ice shacks, augers, electronics, as well as plenty of jigs and lures! The cost of admission is just $5 per person. You can also save on the admission price by purchasing a weekend pass that gets you into all of the events for just $12. You don’t want to miss the largest Ice Institute yet!