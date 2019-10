Halloween is coming up which means it's time to decide how you want to dress up for the big night. Makeup is one way to make a big impression with your look. From the movie "It" to the American Horror Story series, clowns have been making quite the comeback both on the screen and in Halloween looks. Beauty blogger, Megan Hayes, brought along Kelsey Buttler to show us a friendly clown look that you can try out for Halloween this year.