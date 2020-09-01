Get your tickets to Rockestra benefiting Home Builders of the Sioux Empire Care Foundation

If you’d like to spend an evening enjoying more of the music you’ve just heard, then be sure and get your tickets now. Rockestra is being held on Friday, October 2nd at the El Riad Shrine in Downtown Sioux Falls. The Doors open at 7 PM and the music plays from 8 until 11.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation which was established in 2007. The non-profit charity’s activities include funding housing related community service projects such as building wheelchair ramps for those in need, providing building trades scholarships for students and funding shop programs in local schools. You can find out more by calling 605-361-8322 or visit them online at hbacarefoundation.com.