Breaking News
South Dakota governor defends “Meth. We’re on it.” campaign

KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Get your tickets to Disney on Ice World of Enchantment

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

when you add Disney’s most popular characters to the ice, you have an evening of family entertainment that lifetime memories are made of. Chelsea Ridley is a cast member of Disney on Ice with roots in the Midwest. She’s here to share more about Disney on Ice and the performance you can attend.

Disney on Ice performance dates:

Thursday, November 21st at 7 PM

Friday, November 22nd at 7 PM

Saturday, November 23rd at 11 AM, 3 PM, & 7 PM

Sunday, November 24th at 1PM

Tickets are still available at the KELOLAND Box Office

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests