Get your tickets to Disney on Ice World of Enchantment

when you add Disney’s most popular characters to the ice, you have an evening of family entertainment that lifetime memories are made of. Chelsea Ridley is a cast member of Disney on Ice with roots in the Midwest. She’s here to share more about Disney on Ice and the performance you can attend.
Disney on Ice performance dates:
Thursday, November 21st at 7 PM
Friday, November 22nd at 7 PM
Saturday, November 23rd at 11 AM, 3 PM, & 7 PM
Sunday, November 24th at 1PM
Tickets are still available at the KELOLAND Box Office