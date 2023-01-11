With names like Buckshot, Dozer, and Rat Attack, you know instantly that these trucks aren’t your average run-on-the street types. In fact, when our next guests grab the keys for their favorite ride, Buckshot, Brandon and Samantha Budd know the fun and entertainment is about to begin. They both joined us live from the road via Zoom to tell us more about how they wound up hitting the dirt in the world of monster trucks.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour Details

Toughest Monster Truck Tour Details

We’ve been telling you about the great Toughest Monster Truck Tour Giveaway, now we bet you’re going to want to get in on all the fun.

One lucky winner will receive a Premier Center Suite, 12 Tickets, 12 Pit Passes to share with your crew, $500 worth of food and non-alcoholic drink, as well as Toughest Monster Truck Tour Souvenirs. All you need to do is click on contests under the community tab to get registered. But you’d better hurry because the deadline to enter is at Midnight on next Wednesday, January 18th. We’ll be announcing the winner right here on KELOLAND Living on Thursday, January 19th.