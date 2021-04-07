Get your tickets for the McCrossan Boys Ranch Banquet & Auction

Christy Menning is the Director of Development at McCrossan Boys Ranch. She’s here to tell us more about this year’s event that is back once again after being postponed by the pandemic. And this year’s event includes all of the traditional favorites, cowboys, great entertainment and a quick-draw live auction.

Your support of the annual McCrossan Banquet Auction makes a huge impact on the boys at the Ranch each year. They understand that COVID isn’t over yet and have made changes to the our event to protect supporters who choose to attend the event in person. CDC and local guidelines will be observed for everyone’s safety. The livestream is also available for people who don’t wish to attend in person. Your support is now needed more than ever.

Your $75 ticket buys you a night of good music, great food, and wonderful auction items. And don’t forget about the keynote speaker, Bonner Bolton. The guys from the PBR Rodeo will also be mingling with the crowd to provide the perfect selfie opportunity. They’re even going to showcase one of their bulls at the Banquet Auction. Find out all you need to know online at McCrossan.org.