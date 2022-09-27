By now, no one needs to tell you that businesses are facing some hiring challenges. That’s why it’s even more important for area employers to do all they can to hire the right employees. Almost equally important is keeping the workers they have. Denise Guzzetta is the Vice President of Talent and Workforce Development with the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. The “WIN in Workforce Summit” takes place next month. Denise stopped by KELOLAND Living to tell us more about why this summit is so important to our community and, if you’re a local employer, how you can take part in the event.

WIN in Workforce Summit 2022 Event Details

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation has been leading the way in creating one of the most vibrant, secure, and growing economies in the nation. Founded by a group of far-sighted business leaders, the Sioux Falls Development Foundation is a non-profit economic development corporation with the mission of improving the economy of the Sioux Falls region. Their offices are located in downtown Sioux Falls at 200 North Phillips Avenue, Suite 101. You can reach them by phone at 605-339-0103 and online at siouxfallsdevelopment.com. Don’t forget to get your ticket to attend the 2022 WIN in Workforce Summit on Wednesday, October 26th. You can attend either virtually or in-person.