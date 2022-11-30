This is the time of year when many of us take stock of how we have fared over the past 12 months. Was 2022 good to us? And how can we honor our own good fortune by extending a helping hand to those who haven’t been as fortunate in the last year? The two guests that joined us have just the ticket to answer those questions and it’s a ticket you’re going to want to be holding in just a couple of weeks. Of course, the Grinch himself stopped in. And Doria Drost is the Director of Marketing with the Denny Sanford Premier Center. They stopped by to tell us about “Grouchmas” one of the area’s largest fundraising events of the year and how you can get involved and celebrate your great year by helping those whose year could use a little more sparkle and shine.

Grouchmas Event Details

Your friends who don’t have a ticket to this year’s Grouchmas event will be green with envy! So be sure and get your tickets today through the Denny Sanford Premier Center Website at dennysanfordpremiercenter.com. Tickets are just $55 each and if you’d like a chance to play “The Grouch is Right”, they are just $60.

Remember the proceeds from this event will benefit ten local charities. They are the Toy Lending Library, Emily’s Hope, the Butterfly House and Aquarium, Furniture Mission, Safety Village of South Dakota; Evermore Blooms, Call to Freedom, Stockyards Ag Experience, Rare Design and The Teddy Bear Den.