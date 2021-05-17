Taking care of ourselves is almost always the thing we put at the bottom of to-do list and it’s difficult to stay up-to-date on it. Yet, we all know how important self-care is. So, how can we make sure that we’re checking off the self-care we need to in order to keep ourselves healthy and cared for?
Lisa Thruston is the owner of Authentic Victories. She gives us some ideas on how we can build our own DIY self-care bingo cards to make sure that we’re keeping ourselves in a proper state of mind.
Get your self-care in with this fun game
