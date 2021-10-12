Get your kids thinking creatively with these pop songs inspired by classical pieces

Do you have a favorite style of music? You might keep your radio tuned into country music? Or maybe you livestream top 40 music? Whatever you listen to, chances are you might not recognize when the music you love is drawing some inspiration from classical music and the work of composers from centuries ago.



Thomas Fortner is the Assistant Conductor and Youth Orchestra Music Director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.



He’s here to show us a few of the ways classical music has influenced the music we hear on the radio. He’s also going to tells us how he’s helping to inspire the next generation of composers into crescendo-ing creativity.

If you would like to learn more about the Creativity Club you can contact Thomas Fortner at thomas.fortner@sdsymphony.org.