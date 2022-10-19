In 2002, the smash hit movie “Drumline” showed movie goers the inner workings of a drumline. While the movie depiction of a drumline was fascinating to watch, any member of a real drumline will tell you that the real-world equivalent involves a lot more work.



Pete Hansen is the Executive Director of Groove Inc. A drumline here in KELOLAND. He joined us today to explain how your kids can get involved the drumline.

Pete Hansen and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set