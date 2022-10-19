In 2002, the smash hit movie “Drumline” showed movie goers the inner workings of a drumline. While the movie depiction of a drumline was fascinating to watch, any member of a real drumline will tell you that the real-world equivalent involves a lot more work.
Pete Hansen is the Executive Director of Groove Inc. A drumline here in KELOLAND. He joined us today to explain how your kids can get involved the drumline.
In 2002, the smash hit movie “Drumline” showed movie goers the inner workings of a drumline. While the movie depiction of a drumline was fascinating to watch, any member of a real drumline will tell you that the real-world equivalent involves a lot more work.