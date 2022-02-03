Over the years there have been countless cult-favorite workouts. From Sweatin’ to the Oldies in the late 80’s to the modern day spin-class, you can’t hop on a trend without it making you feel a sense of security and community. Now, while some of these workouts are just a flash in the pan, others have staying power. A case in point? Zumba. The dance work-out classic kicked off in the 90s, but hit its stride in the late-aughts and early 2010s. Zumba instructor, Dawn Szymik, stopped by the studio to take us through a workout to see what it’s all about.