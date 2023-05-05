If you’ve ever played a round of golf, no one has to tell you that it takes more than fancy equipment and a desire to get the ball in the hole, to actually be good at the game. That’s where the pros and the course at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort come into play.

Clayton Stevens is a certified PGA Director of Golf and he’s the one to see to improve your score on the links. He joined us to tell us more about what makes The Falls at Grand Falls golf course the number one course in Iowa and why they’ve got the best 19th hole around.

As you just heard, the Falls course at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort is now open so you can get your season started. Simply call 712-777-7808 to book a tee time. You can also schedule a tee time online at thefallsgolfcourse.com.