Get your core burning with this 6 minute ab workout

Jordan Wheeler is a Certified Personal Trainer & Online Fitness Coach. He’s showing us how we can get a quick 6-minute ab workout that is sure to pack a punch and keep you in your summer shape all year long.

Try these 6 exercises for 45 seconds each with a 15 second rest in between. Feel free to do less time if you’re a beginner or add more rounds of the circuit if you’re advanced.

Beginner Exercises / Advanced version:

Mountain climbers / Cross body mountain climbers

Single leg v-ups / V-ups

Plank alternating rotation / Plank kick through

Bicycle crunches / Seated bicycle crunches

Plank alternating shoulder taps / Plank bird dog

Double crunch / Butterfly sit ups