Get your core burning with this 6 minute ab workout

Jordan Wheeler is a Certified Personal Trainer & Online Fitness Coach. He’s showing us how we can get a quick 6-minute ab workout that is sure to pack a punch and keep you in your summer shape all year long.
Try these 6 exercises for 45 seconds each with a 15 second rest in between. Feel free to do less time if you’re a beginner or add more rounds of the circuit if you’re advanced.
Beginner Exercises / Advanced version:
Mountain climbers / Cross body mountain climbers
Single leg v-ups / V-ups
Plank alternating rotation / Plank kick through
Bicycle crunches / Seated bicycle crunches
Plank alternating shoulder taps / Plank bird dog
Double crunch / Butterfly sit ups