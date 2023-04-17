Neighbors. They’ve long been the doors you’ve knocked on to borrow that cup of sugar or ask for that last-minute babysitter. And listening to the ringing laughter, as neighborhood kids formed life-long friendships over games of backyard baseball, is music to a mother’s ears. But, sometimes, we could all still get to know our neighbors a little bit better.
Taly Bialostocki is a local leader in our Jewish community. She joined us today to tell us about the continuing series the Mount Zion Jewish community is offering, “Get to know your Jewish Neighbor”.