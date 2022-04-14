When you need to grab a quick snack from the refrigerator, you expect the pudding to be chilled and the fruit to be fresh. For many people in rural KELOLAND, that wouldn’t be possible without their local electric cooperative. That’s why we’re celebrating the employees and member owners who go above and beyond to make sure their communities also run well. We spoke with two more nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ Who Powers You contest on today’s show.

Helen Anderson is powered by Oahe Electric Cooperative, Blunt, South Dakota where she is known for her quilts and pies. Our second nominee is Christine McMeekin-Hemingstad from Elk Point, South Dakota where she is an advocate for the students in the Elk Point-Jefferson School District. She’s powered by Union County Electric Cooperative.

Unfortunately, the deadline has passed and there is no more time to nominate an Electric Cooperative Employee or a Member-Owner for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers You contest. But we’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. You can find out more about the contest by going to the website, WhoPowersYouContest.com. We will be announcing the winner on May 11th.