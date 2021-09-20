We’re officially 95 days away from Christmas, and while that might like quite a bit of time, today’s guests know it’s never too soon to get into the holiday spirit.
We’re joined, via Zoom, by Al Pitrelli and Kayla Reeves of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Kayla is a vocalist with the group, and Al is the group’s writer and musical director.
They’re joining us to give us some insight into their upcoming concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, and how they’re preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group’s first album, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”
Get to know Trans-Siberian Orchestra ahead of their upcoming concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
