Bringing in the best music week after week is no easy task, which is why it’s something that makes us incredibly grateful for our friends with Levitt at the Falls, and this weekend is no different. From blues to soul to world music, this weekend is sure to get you on your feet.



Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, joined us today, along with Les Fischer, Randy Jacobs and Jenny Langer of The Boneshakers – who will be playing the Levitt tonight.



They joined us to tell us more about tonight’s performance, and Nancy filled us in on what else to expect from this weekend’s party on the lawn.

Here is a preview of the music of The Boneshakers!

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.