If you take in any part of the Sanford International this week, there’s a name you’re going to be hearing a lot. And, No, it’s not Byrum, or Daly, or Couples. The name we’re talking about is DeSchepper.
Cobey DeSchepper to be precise. And there’s a very good reason why you’re going to hear his name so often in connection with the Sanford International. Ten-year old Cobey is this year’s Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador. And as you are about to hear, he literally represents the “why” behind the mission of this week’s tournament.
Get to know this year's Sanford Children's Hospital Ambassador for Sanford International, Cobey Deschepper
