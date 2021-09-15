Get to know this year’s Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador for Sanford International, Cobey Deschepper

If you take in any part of the Sanford International this week, there’s a name you’re going to be hearing a lot. And, No, it’s not Byrum, or Daly, or Couples. The name we’re talking about is DeSchepper.

Cobey DeSchepper to be precise. And there’s a very good reason why you’re going to hear his name so often in connection with the Sanford International. Ten-year old Cobey is this year’s Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador. And as you are about to hear, he literally represents the “why” behind the mission of this week’s tournament.

