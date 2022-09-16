Have you ever met with a psychic medium? If you have, we don’t have to tell you what a profound impact they can make on people’s lives. If you haven’t met one yet, that’s all about to change.



We were joined via zoom by one of the most notable psychic mediums in the country, known as “The Long Island Medium”, Theresa Caputo.



Theresa is celebrating her 10th Anniversary of being out on tour, sharing personal stories about her life, and explaining how her gift works, all while delivering healing messages to audience members. If you want to be a part of the experience you can join Theresa on not just one stop in KELOLAND, but two.