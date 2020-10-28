Get to know our new KELOLAND This Morning anchor, Travis Fossing

You've still got time to get scared yourself at the Jaycees Fearground. The creepy creatures are available for on-on-one scare sessions beginning at 7 o'clock tonight and tomorrow at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The doors close at 9:00 PM because 9:30 is the monster's bedtime. Friday and Saturday they stay up late and the doors don't close until 11:30.

In order to provide as safe of an experience as possible for this year's guests and volunteers, a few things will be different this year at the Jaycees Feargrounds. Thankfully, wearing masks is nothing new for the scare actors. All volunteers will be wearing masks when they are around the public, including inside of the haunt. Groups will be socially distanced in lines going to the facility. The volunteers will be monitored for any COVID symptoms before their shift begins and the Jaycees team will be increasing cleaning both inside and outside of the haunt.