If you’re an early morning riser and happened to catch this morning’s KELOLAND This Morning, you were greeted by a new but familiar face.
After 13 years as KELOLAND Sports Director at 6 and 10, Travis Fossing has decided to start working on the other end of a traditional work day, by greeting KELOLAND This Morning viewers as the show’s new co-anchor, alongside Sophie Heineman.
We didn’t want to waste anytime letting our viewers in on Travis’ new assignment, so we asked him to join is here at KELOLAND Living to find out more about his move and what he hopes to bring to the KELOLAND This Morning team.
Get to know our new KELOLAND This Morning anchor, Travis Fossing
