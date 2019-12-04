Get to know KELOLAND News’ Bridget Bennet

KELOLAND News proudly welcomed a new face to the evening newscasts on Monday night. And while her face might seem a bit familiar we know there’s a lot more to Bridget Bennett than what you see in a nightly newscast at 6 and 10. Bridget Bennett spent seven years on the air in Sioux Falls before heading south to anchor the six and ten o’clock newscasts at our sister station KCAU in Sioux City for the past year. With roots to our north, it was only natural that Bridget would want to come back to the Dakotas and we thought it would be fun to find out a little more about her as she begins her new role.