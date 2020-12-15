Family recipes are special to nearly every family around the country regardless of it’s your mom’s tater tot casserole, your grandma’s sugar cookies or your aunt’s favorite martini. These recipes hold a special place in our hearts. But how do you ensure they will continue to be passed down? Karla Santi has a few ideas. She shares a few of the ways her family keeps these traditions alive, not only through this pandemic season of life, but for generations to come.

Karla’s recipe book from her mother

Learn how to make her family’s Sandbakkel cookies here: Sandbakkels: A traditional Norwegian cookie recipe worth sharing

Karla’s online recipe bookmarks

If you love family recipes you will also love this festive tradition that Karla showed us last year. Let’s all go a wassailing!! What is a wassail and how will it make your holiday party even better?

Family recipes by Becky Blue

Love what you see? Get to know Karla Santi better!! We spent some time getting to know her Across the Table. Check it out! Across the Table with Karla Santi

Bella Rosa has a great option for handing down recipes!

As we continue to navigate through this pandemic, Karla shares some tips for keeping employees engaged from afar. How a local business owner adds a virtual spin to company culture