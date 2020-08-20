Get the curls of your dreams

When you were growing up with textured hair you might not have known what to do with it other than apply a ton of heat to try and tame it. If you’re anything like Ashley, that can continue into adulthood. Yet more and more of us curly-headed kids are embracing the texture and rocking the hair we were born with. That’s why hairstylist, and textured hair expert, Ariel Beaird, the owner of Afros By Ariel, joined us to walk us through the steps we can take to rock every strand on our head to its fullest, bounciest potential.
