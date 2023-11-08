College basketball is known for its fast-paced, high-scoring action, and the regional tournaments, including the Summit League Tournament each spring, are no exception. With so much on the line, every game is played with intensity and passion, making for some of the most exciting basketball you’ll ever see.



With so many teams participating in the regional tournaments, you’re sure to discover some new favorites. You might even find yourself cheering for a team you’ve never heard of before.





Yet, it’s the local teams that are always the favorites with the hometown crowds across KELOLAND. With more than three decades covering local sports across the region. Tom Nieman with Midco Sports has seen his share of both Cinderella stories and unexpected heartbreaks.



Tom stopped by to tell us how you can catch all the in-depth analysis of games, the behind-the-scenes stories, and game replays of this year’s play.

Midco Sports aired its first sports broadcast in 2007, after Midco, a regional internet, television and phone service provider decided to have a go at launching a sports network. Since then, they’ve covered thousands of live and local games, as well as expanded with award-winning original programming. Football, hockey, basketball, plus heart-racing motorsports and thrilling outdoor adventures – the action is all there.



