Get registered for the upcoming CybHer camps

We’re being joined today by Ashley Podhradsky who is the Interim Vice President of Research and Economic Development at Dakota State University. She’s here to tell us more about the upcoming CybHer Camp. She’s also brought along Ella Malone one of the camp’s students.
- Free camp for middle school girls to learn about cybersecurity June 20-24- register at www.CybHER.org.
- Free camp for HS kids (co-ed) June 13-18. Reigister at www.gencyber.camp.
- Teachers camp (free) June 7-11. Register at http://www.gencyberteachers.camp/.