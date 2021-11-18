Get ready for winter with a new pair of boots from Scheels

Picture This: You have to go out in the middle of winter’s worst to get food from the grocery store, gas for the car, maybe even presents for the people on your holiday gift list. That means you better have a pair of trusty boots to get you through the wet pavement, packed snow, fluffy snow, chunky ice, black ice, wet ice, slush, a slick cocktail of oil and grit, or some combination of all of those things. That’s where our next guests are ready to save the day with some options for winter boots that can help you navigate what’s underfoot this winter. Logan Davis is the Women’s Shoe Shop Manager at Scheels and Jenna Schlapkohl is the Event Coordinator with Scheels. They’re here to show us some of the great options in winter foot wear and they’ve got details on a chance for you to win a Scheels holiday shopping spree.

With more than 118 years in business and dozens of locations across the country, Scheels is one of the largest sporting goods stores in America. With 30 locations nationwide, they offer world-class brands, special attractions, and unmatched customer service. You’ll find them in Sioux Falls at 2101 West 41st Street. You can also find the location nearest you online at scheels.com.

And don’t forget to register to win one of Scheels Holiday Shopping Sprees. You could win a $1,000 Scheels Gift Card or the grand prize of $5,000. Now that would help fill Santa’s bag, wouldn’t it? You can register through the links provides on Scheels’ Facebook: @scheels or Instagram Accounts: @siouxfallsscheels.