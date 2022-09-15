For the past two decades, the annual South Dakota Festival of Books has been South Dakota’s premier literary event. this year, the 3-day event features more than 60 distinguished authors, scholars, and publishing representatives participating in panels, workshops, and readings.



Jennifer Widman is the Director of the South Dakota Center for the Book and Stephen Williamson is a member of the South Dakota Humanities Council’s Board of Directors.

They joined us to explain why they hope the festival events will not only encourage an appreciation for the literary arts, but will also foster civil conversation about contemporary, cultural, and historical events in our state and the nation.

Festival of Books details

The South Dakota Humanities Council is a 501c3 non-profit which is supported by donations and grants. It’s sole mission is to deliver humanities programming to the people of South Dakota. To find out more about their efforts and how you can support them, simply call 605-688-6113 or go online to SDHumanities.org.

Jennifer Widman and Stephen Williamson with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set