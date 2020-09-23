Get out and vote: Here is what you need to know

Around the country people are preparing for the next election. Some have even already cast their vote. For many people, exercising their right to vote is a way to create change. For others it’s a way to keep things the same. That’s something our next guest knows all about. Amy Scott Stoltz is the President of the League of Women Voters of South Dakota. She fills us in on the important dates you need to know before the upcoming election and why everybody should vote.

For more information about the League of Women Voters check out their website.

For more information on your polling places and absentee ballots along with what will be on your ballot, visit vote411.org.