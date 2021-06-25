Get inspired at the Sioux Falls home expo

The Sioux Falls Home Expo opened its doors this morning. It’s a sure sign of life returning to normal as more people get vaccinated and we are all starting to reclaim our lives. Only after spending so much time in our homes over the past 15 months, you’ve probably found a room, an appliance, or even a fixture or two– that you’d like to give new life to in your post pandemic life. Kaitlyn Schneider is the Marketing Coordinator for Nationwide Expos which is hosting this weekend’s Sioux Falls Home Expo. She’s joining us to tell us what we can expect to find at the Sioux Falls Home Expo and why this is an event that’s filled with fun for the entire family, and the doors are already open for the Sioux Falls Home Expo at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. You’ll find rows and rows of exhibitors and get the opportunity to talk with local and national home improvement experts. Tickets can be purchased online at SiouxFallsHomeExpo.com.