In an effort to close the funding gap that exists for teacher grants, the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation is hosting their fundraiser, "Public School Proud". Instead of inviting outside performers, the event will feature student groups. Allison Struck, with the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation and Janelle Revier, a Culinary Arts Teacher at CTE Academy tell us how we can help support teachers and classrooms in KELOLAND while showing us how to make our very own Sushi.

You can buy tickets to the event here.