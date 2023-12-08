With the holidays approaching, achieving the perfect glamorous makeup look is 100% necessary. If you’ve ever watched our show before, you know that when we take things on alone, they can go a little…sideways. So, instead of walking you through the steps ourselves and running the risk of us all looking like Mimi from the Drew Carey show, we called in the big guns.



We were joined by the master of glamour, makeup artist, and namesake owner of Megan Bertsch Beauty, Megan Bertsch. Along with Megan was model Grace Germain. They were here to fill us in on all the tips we need to know, from playing with color to adding a touch of sparkle to look and feel our most glamorous selves this holiday season.