We’re just 11 days away from Halloween when all the ghosts, ghouls, and goblins come out to play.

Before the big day, we’re giving you the heebie-jeebies early with some extra spooky stories.

Yi-Chun Lin serves as both the Artistic and Executive Director of Curious Music Collective, and Lawrence Diggs is taking the helm as Storyteller of “Asian Horror Night.”

It’s a night centered on countless tales, lore, and stories about paranormal activity and the supernatural world based on aspects from various Asian cultures.