We’re just 11 days away from Halloween when all the ghosts, ghouls, and goblins come out to play.

Before the big day, we’re giving you the heebie-jeebies early with some extra spooky stories.

Yi-Chun Lin serves as both the Artistic and Executive Director of Curious Music Collective, and Lawrence Diggs is taking the helm as Storyteller of “Asian Horror Night.”

It’s a night centered on countless tales, lore, and stories about paranormal activity and the supernatural world based on aspects from various Asian cultures.

HORROR CHARACTER STANDS IN FRONT OF EVENt DETAILS. OCT. 21, DADA GASTRO PUB, SIOUX FALLS, 9:30 PM