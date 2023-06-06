Have you tried on those shorts, or that swimsuit from last summer yet? If you’re feeling a little defeated because they just don’t fit like they used to, we shared a great solution for you on today’s show!

Jess Lynn is the general manager at Row House in Sioux Falls. She stopped by to run Brittany Kaye through a demonstration of just how effective a Row House workout can be.

Because if you think a rowing machine only works your arms, it’s actually a low impact, whole body workout you actually get to sit for.

Benefits of rowing

Row House Grand Opening details

Boost your strength, fitness level, and confidence with Row House Sioux Falls. You’ll find their expert coaches leading dynamic full and express classes on and off the rower at 5005 South Western Avenue in Sioux Falls. There is a seat for everyone at every level of fitness, simply call 605-610-9065 to find out more. You can also go online to find the perfect Row House class for you.

If you’re new to rowing, don’t worry because Row House in Sioux Falls has got you covered. In your first class, their expert coach will teach you the basics and give you a great rowing workout! And the best news is that your first class is free! Just scan the QR code below on the screen and you’ll be linked to the registration page to take the first step to get the most out of your workout without over working your body.